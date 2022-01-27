Mouni Roy marriage pics: One of the most beautiful actresses of TV industry Mouni Roy finally tied knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on 27th of January as per Malyali and Bengali rituals, in Goa. The latest wedding pictures of the actress is insanely going viral on social media in which the Naagin actress is looking absolutely gorgeous in a South Indian attire. Suraj and Mouni are looking extremely happy and cheerful in their wedding pictures. Have a look.Also Read - Birthday Special: Shehnaaz Gill Turns A Year Older Today, Her Top 5 Mesmerizing Looks That Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Even More