Nora Fatehi news: Actress Nora Fatehi is not just known for her glamorous and gorgeous looks, but also for her sizzling dance moves. She was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi. The actress looked beautiful in a mint green bodycon dress with gold appliques. She accessorized her dress with a white bag with golden hardware. Se looked pretty in a soft, neutral pink make-up look. Checkout her vial video here.