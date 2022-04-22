Nora Fatehi news: Actress Nora Fatehi is not just known for her glamorous and gorgeous looks, but also for her sizzling dance moves. She was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi. The actress looked beautiful in a mint green bodycon dress with gold appliques. She accessorized her dress with a white bag with golden hardware. Se looked pretty in a soft, neutral pink make-up look. Checkout her vial video here.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Creates A Trending Reel On Instagram, 'Expression Queen', Says A Fan Also Read - Infinix HOT 11 2022 With 6.7-Inch FHD Resolution Is Available At Rs. 8,999, Worth Buying Or Not? - Review Video Also Read - The Shahid Kapoor Interview on Mira Kapoor, Jersey, Being Goofy With Mrunal Thakur, And Valuing Family | Exclusive