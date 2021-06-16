Vidya Balan opens up on ‘Sherni’ Excluisve Interview: Whether be it through Kahaani, Tumhari Sullu or Mission Mangal, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has always raised a voice for women empowerment. She is well known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women through her female-led films. This bold actress is back again with another film, ‘Sherni’, this time fighting against patriarchy. In this Interview, Vidya Balan reveals her reason behind doing Sherni and many more insights about this new Amazon Prime Film. She also opens up on facing gender discrimination in the industry and life. Watch Video. Also Read - Men's Health Week: Insights From Actor Randeep Hooda on Importance of Men's Health | Exclusive Interview

