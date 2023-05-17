Home

Video Gallery

Adah Sharma Fitness: This Is How The Kerala Story Actress Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Diet And Fitness Mantra Revealed – Watch Video

Adah Sharma Fitness: This Is How The Kerala Story Actress Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Diet And Fitness Mantra Revealed – Watch Video

Adah Sharma is one of those Bollywood actresses who is very particular about her fitness. She loves taking care of her body. Watch video to know how she maintains her toned and bomb figure. Watch video.

Adah Sharma Fitness: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has been garnering limelight ever since her film, The Kerala story released. She is currently riding high on the success of the film which has earned over Rs 147 crores at the domestic box office within just 11 days of its release. As per a report, the film’s success has made Adah the highest-grossing Bollywood actress for a female-led film. The actress has earlier stunned audience with her brilliant performances in films like Hasee To Phasee and 1920. Let us tell you that the actress isn’t just good at acting but is also one of the Bollywood actresses who is very particular about her fitness. She loves taking care of her body. Watch video to know how she maintains her toned and bomb figure. Watch video.

Also Watch