Adipurush Star Cast Fees: Prabhas’s Salary For The Film Is SHOCKING ! Checkout How Much Other Actors Charged – Watch Video

Star cast fees of Adipurush: The trailer of the much awaited film Adipurush released on 9th May. The Om Raut directorial is based on the timeless tale of Ramayana. the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali khan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release world wide on June 16. The fans are excited for the release of this big budget adaptation of the Ramayana. You will be shocked to know the budget of the film. Reportedly Adipurush has been made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore, but did you know that how much the actors in the film have charged for their respective roles? We will tell you. Watch video.