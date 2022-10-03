Adipurush Teaser Launch: The much-awaited teaser of Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh starrer ‘Adipurush’ was launched on 2 oct,2022. Recently, Prabhas also released the teaser poster of his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, which he is essaying the role of Lord Rama and looks stunning. Prabhas took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser poster. Sharing the poster, he wrote as the caption: “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. This film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Om’s ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. The film is all set to release in theaters on January 12, 2023. Watch teaser video of Adipurush.Also Read - Adipurush Teaser: Makers Get Brutally Trolled For Lazy VFX, Fans Say 'Respect For Chhota Bheem Increased by 100 %'

Written by: Keshav Mishra