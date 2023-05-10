Home

Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas ‘Simple And Pure From The Heart’

The recently released trailer of Adipurush received great appreciation from the audience, and Kriti Sanon was seen showering praises on her co-star Prabhas. Adipurush is set to release on June 16 in theaters,

Adipurush Trailer Launch: Adipurush is a highly anticipated upcoming mythological drama film directed by Om Raut. Based on the epic Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The recently released trailer of the film received great appreciation from the audience, and Kriti Sanon was seen showering praises on her co-star Prabhas. Adipurush is set to release on June 16 in theaters, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.