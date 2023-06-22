Top Trending Videos

Aditi Rao Hydari Defines Elegance In Green Co-ords Set, Fans Lover Her ‘No Make Up Look’ – Watch Video

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in Bandra today. The beautiful actress donned green co-ords with no makeup look.

Published: June 22, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Video Desk

Aditi Rao Hydari: Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra. The beautiful actress donned green co-ords with no makeup look. The actress was all smiles for the paparazzi and posed for the media. She will be next seen in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ series.

