Aditi Rao Hydari Defines Elegance In Green Co-ords Set, Fans Lover Her ‘No Make Up Look’ – Watch Video

Aditi Rao Hydari: Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra. The beautiful actress donned green co-ords with no makeup look. The actress was all smiles for the paparazzi and posed for the media. She will be next seen in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ series.