Aditi Rao Hydari To Rajkumar Rao, Celebs Graced The Red Carpet Of Jubilee | Watch Video

Published: April 7, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By Video Desk

Director Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Jubilee is all set to start streaming on OTT platform on April 7. A special screening was held in Mumbai for the film fraternity a day prior to its release. Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Tanuja and Asha Parekh among others were seen arriving at the venue.

