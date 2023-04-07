Aditi Rao Hydari To Rajkumar Rao, Celebs Graced The Red Carpet Of Jubilee | Watch Video
Aditi Rao Hydari To Rajkumar Rao, Celebs Graced The Red Carpet Of Jubilee | Watch Video
Director Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Jubilee is all set to start streaming on OTT platform on April 7. A special screening was held in Mumbai for the film fraternity a day prior to its release. Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Tanuja and Asha Parekh among others were seen arriving at the venue.
