Aditya L1: ISRO Now Eyes Sun In September After Successful Landing Of Chandrayan-3 On Moon’s Surface

Bengaluru, August 24: After a historic landing of Chandrayan-3 on moon’s surface, ISRO eyeing much-anticipated Aditya L1 mission. Speaking on much-anticipated ‘Aditya L1’ mission, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, “It is getting ready for launch in September”. Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar mission is a space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. Spacecraft will carry 7 payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun. Initially, spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit; subsequently, using an on-board propulsion system, it will be put in Lagrange point L1. The total travel time from launch to L1 would take about four months for ‘Aditya-L1’.

