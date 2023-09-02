Home

ISRO all Set for Aditya L1 Launch। ISRO Live। Aditya L1 live Update

Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota is all set for Aditya-L1 launch on September 2. The country's maiden solar mission will be launched today at 11:50 am.

ISRO Aditya L1 Mission Launch Live Updates: Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota is all set for Aditya-L1 launch on September 2. The country’s maiden solar mission will be launched today at 11:50 am. All the launch rehearsals and vehicle internal checks are completed. India’s first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

