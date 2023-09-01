Home

Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown For Launch Day To Start On Sept 1” Says ISRO Chief S Somanath – Watch Video

Aditya-L1 Mission: Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath on August 31 arrived at the Chennai Airport. Speaking on the Aditya-L1 Mission, S Somanath informed that the countdown for the launch will start on September 1 S Somanath said, “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch day after tomorrow.” He further added, “…Everything is working fine…All the data is coming through very well. Everything is working well. We are hopeful that by the end of 14 days, our mission will be successfully completed.”

