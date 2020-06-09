Actor Aditya Seal recalls his fond memories with Student of The Year 2 as the film completes 1 year today. He reveals that he and Tiger were trained together and so they knew each other’s style which helped them to go all out. He revealed that they were actually trying to punch and block each other to make it look real during their action sequences. He is also excited about his upcoming film Indoo ki Jawaani opposite Kiara Advani and expresses his wish to feature in Fitrat Season 2 so that he can explore his character even more. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Death: Heartbroken Celebs Mourn Elephant Who Ate Cracker-Filled Pineapple