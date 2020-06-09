Aditya Seal Recalls About His Fond Memories From SOTY 1, Reveals ‘I And Tiger Were Actually Punching to Make it Look Real’
Actor Aditya Seal recalls his fond memories with Student of The Year 2 as the film completes 1 year today. He also talks about his upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani and express his wish of doing Fitrat 2 – Watch Here
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
|
Published Date: June 9, 2020 1:26 PM IST
Updated Date: June 9, 2020 1:42 PM IST