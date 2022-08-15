Adnan Sami Birthday: Famous singer and musician Adnan Sami is celebrating his birthday on August 15th. He was born on 15th of August 1971 in London. Fans and followers have been sending birthday wishes and blessings to the Indie Pop Maestro Adnan began his career with his first single Run for his life, which was released in 1986. It was in English, and was recorded for UNICEF. He was the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano in a style he created through the Santoor. You would be surprised to know that the lift Kara de singer can play over 35 musical instruments. Well, the singer has managed to charm the audience over the years with his unique style of singing. On his birthday, we have curated top 5 songs of Adnan Sami that was a massive hit and was absolutely loved by the audience. Watch video.Also Read - Adnan Sami Breaks Silence Over Cryptic 'Alvida' Post: 'For Heaven's Sake...If I Intended to Kill Myself...'