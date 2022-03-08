The war between Russia and Ukraine has taken a slightly bad turn wherein several Ukrainian people are fleeing and leaving their war-torn motherland. Amid all these conflict and tense news, a video of a seven year old Ukrainian girl celebrating her birthday at a refugee camp in Romania has gone viral on social media. The adorable video showcases a girl named Arina, who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, being presented with gifts as emergency service personnel sing her the happy birthday song for her. The child is seen enjoying and making merry along with the volunteers who gave her the special birthday surprise. The video was shared by an Instagram account called Goodnews Movement. Have a look.