By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Afghanistan Prepares For Their One Of Biggest Battles In World Cup
In a stunning turn of events, Afghanistan has sprung the initial surprise of the ICC World Cup 2023, emerging victorious ...
In a stunning turn of events, Afghanistan has sprung the initial surprise of the ICC World Cup 2023, emerging victorious over the defending champions, England, in their most recent match.
On the other hand New Zealand, in this World Cup campaign, remains unbeaten and untamed by any opponent thus far. However, their captain, Kane Williamson, has recently suffered a fracture to his left thumb, rendering him unavailable for several upcoming fixtures on the Kiwi team’s roster.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.