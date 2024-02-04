Top Trending Videos

After Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police notice to Atishi over MLAs ‘poaching’ claims

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials visited Delhi Minister Atishi’s residence on February 04. Delhi Police officials visited ...

Updated: February 4, 2024 6:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials visited Delhi Minister Atishi’s residence on February 04. Delhi Police officials visited Atishi’s residence to serve notice in connection with AAP’s MLA poaching claims against BJP.

