Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • After provoking India, Canadian PM Trudeau irks Israel’s Netanyahu, gets a public scolding

After provoking India, Canadian PM Trudeau irks Israel’s Netanyahu, gets a public scolding

Once again, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comments have triggered a country. This time, Trudeau has faced the ire of Israeli ...

Updated: November 16, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By Video Desk

Once again, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comments have triggered a country. This time, Trudeau has faced the ire of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Canadian PM raised voice in support of women and children in Gaza Strip. He said that the killing of “babies, women, children” in Gaza Strip must end. He had said, “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.