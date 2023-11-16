Home

Video Gallery

After provoking India, Canadian PM Trudeau irks Israel’s Netanyahu, gets a public scolding

After provoking India, Canadian PM Trudeau irks Israel’s Netanyahu, gets a public scolding

Once again, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comments have triggered a country. This time, Trudeau has faced the ire of Israeli ...

Once again, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comments have triggered a country. This time, Trudeau has faced the ire of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Canadian PM raised voice in support of women and children in Gaza Strip. He said that the killing of “babies, women, children” in Gaza Strip must end. He had said, “I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.