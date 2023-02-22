Home

Agnipath Scheme: Government Tweaks Rules, Find Out What’s New

The Indian Army has made some small adjustments to the programme launched on 14 June 2022 in order to make the Agnipath plan more appealing among young people. The Indian Army has updated its recruitment notice to include pre-skilled students, ITI/Polytechnics graduates, and other technical professionals. Know what all has changed in the Agnipath scheme.

