‘Agnipath Scheme Introduced In National Interest’, Says Delhi High Court | Watch Video

Agneepath scheme: Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed batch of pleas challenging Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces. Agnipath scheme was introduced in national interest and to ensure that armed forces are better equipped, the High Court said. The court added that it sees “no reason to interfere with Agnipath scheme”. The Agnipath scheme was unveiled on June 14, 2022 and layed out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces. According to the rules, those between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply and they would be inducted for a four-year tenure. The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.