Harleen Sethi Cryptic Post : Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all prepped up to tie knots on 9th of December in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Bawara Fort. The couple has already reached the wedding venue with close friends and family and all the wedding functions and rituals have already begun. Amid all these wedding preparations, Harleen Sethi, the ex girlfriend of Vicky Kaushal just shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account about the meaning of life’. Watch video to know the further details on the news.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Sangeet and Mehendi Function Begins| Checkout Video