Goa: CM Pramod Sawant launches AI-Driven Traffic Management, E-challan system in state – Watch Video

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched Artificial Intelligence Driven Traffic Management and E-challan system in the state on March 15.

Published: March 16, 2023 7:52 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched Artificial Intelligence Driven Traffic Management and E-challan system in the state on March 15. While speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant said “Artificial Intelligence-based traffic signals launched in Goa to manage traffic and security. A total of 15 signals will be launched across Goa.”

Published Date: March 16, 2023 7:52 PM IST