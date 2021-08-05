The Indian Healthcare Infrastructure with Dr.Randeep Guleria: The second wave of coronavirus in our country has put a light on how our healthcare system dealt with critical shortages of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, life-saving drugs, medical supplies, disease surveillance and more. With lack of facilities on multiple fronts in urban and rural India, the current healthcare system calls for more attention and rework. To discuss the same, we have with us Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS who addresses some important questions like what should be the priority areas in developing the Health Infrastructure in India? What kind of infrastructure is needed to prevent shortcomings or lack of facilities in future? and more. Watch video.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: Ways to Attract Money, Health And Happiness by Following Vastu Shastra