AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urges people of Telangana to exercise their franchise

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 30 appealed to the citizens of Telangana to exercise their franchise. He said, “I urge the people of Telangana to exercise their vote to create more confidence in the Constitution to strengthen the democracy and to ensure that development and communal harmony in the state continues. It is high time that polling percentage rises in urban cities including Hyderabad in the state.”