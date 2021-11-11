Air Pollution Do’s and Don’ts: Currently, in Delhi and NCR region pollution level is at an all time high in wake of subbtle burning and Diwali firecrackers. In fact, the deadly combination of Covid-19 and Air Pollution is taking India’s breath away. In this exclusive interview Dr.D.K Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Felix hospital talks about Air Pollution and do’s and Don’ts one should follow in such conditions. Watch Video to find out how to keep yourself from air pollution.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Gripped by Season's First Smog Episode, Could be Longest in 4 Years: CSE Report