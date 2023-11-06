Top Trending Videos

Air Pollution: How Toxic Air is Triggering Children’s Health in Delhi NCR

For the past few days, the air quality index in Delhi, NCR, has been high. Given the circumstances in the national capital, medical experts have advised parents to exercise caution with their children because of the increased risk of upper respiratory allergies and asthma.

Published: November 6, 2023 9:24 PM IST

By fauzia.naaz | Edited by fauzia.naaz

