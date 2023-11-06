Home

Air Pollution: Odd-even rule in Delhi from November 13-20 amid worsening air quality

Air Pollution: Delhi and its surrounding areas have been subject to hazardous smog, and hospitals have witnessed a surge in emergency patients. Amidst growing concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday, November 6, that the odd-even rule will be brought back for a week, starting from November 13–20, to improve the situation.