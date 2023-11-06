By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Air Pollution: Odd-even rule in Delhi from November 13-20 amid worsening air quality
Air Pollution: Delhi and its surrounding areas have been subject to hazardous smog, and hospitals have witnessed a surge in emergency patients. Amidst growing concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday, November 6, that the odd-even rule will be brought back for a week, starting from November 13–20, to improve the situation.