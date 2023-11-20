Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Home

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain ‘very poor’ on November 20. The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 310.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7:00 am on November 20, the air quality index at Anand Vihar was recorded at 361; it was 368 at Alipur; Ashok Vihar at 342; ITO, Delhi at 318; and at RK Puram, it was recorded at 344, all falling into the ‘very poor’ category.