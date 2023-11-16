Home

Video Gallery

Air quality persists in ‘severe’ category in Delhi

Air quality persists in ‘severe’ category in Delhi

The Air Quality index of the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on November 16. A layer of haze ...

The Air Quality index of the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on November 16. A layer of haze covered the national capital which made it hard for the people to breathe.

While speaking to the ANI, a resident named Harshit Gupta said, “I have come from UP, breathing in Delhi feel like inhaling smoke…the govt here must see to it, why is this happening…some solutions need to be found. We’re coming from far away places and if this is the situation in Delhi, our health will surely deteriorate.”

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.