Air quality persists in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi

The Air Quality index of the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Nov 01. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index stood at 336. A runner near Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area said, “It feels a bit uncomfortable to breathe while running due to pollution now as compared to in the summer months. I face congestion. We need to remain careful and take all precautions.”The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.