Home

Video Gallery

Air quality persists in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi-NCR, AQI stands at 346

Air quality persists in ‘very poor’ category in Delhi-NCR, AQI stands at 346

The Air Quality index of the Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Nov 03. As per the System ...

The Air Quality index of the Delhi-NCR remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Nov 03. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index stood at 346. The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. With the worsening air quality in the national capital, several hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have reported a rise in cases of eye irritation, prolonged coughing, and throat infection. Doctors have cautioned people not to venture out early morning to do exercises or take a walk and asked them to wear a mask when stepping out for work or market or other places. Meanwhile, in the neighboring Gurugram, the District Magistrate has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.