Airtel and Jio Price Hike : Prepaid telecom service providers Bharti Airtel and Jio recently increased it's prepaid plans by 20-25 percent i.e. consumers will now be paying an extra of Rs. 500. Airtel released it's new plans on 26th of November revealing the new price rates while Jio price hike will be effective from 1st of December. The minimum recharge will cost Rs.99 with a validity of 28 days in Airtel. Watch this video where we have provided everything in detail about the new prepaid plan increase by Airtel and Jio.