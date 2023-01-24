Home

Aishwarya And Salman Attend Subhas Ghai’s Birthday Bash, Netizens Surprized To See Them Together | Watch Video

Subhash Ghai, in a blue kurta pajama set, cut the cake in front of the media with his wife Mukta Ghai and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri. Salman Khan also joined the director in the cake-cutting ceremony.

Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday in Mumbai on Monday. The veteran filmmaker hosted a grand bash which was attended by his industry friends, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Kartik Aaryan and others. Many of these stars have been directed by Mr. Ghai in movies – Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor in Taal, Jackie Shroff in Hero, and both Jackie and Anil in Ram Lakhan.