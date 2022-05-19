Aishwarya Rai Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, on Wednesday evening. The Bollywood diva donned a black ballgown with 3D flowers attached o the sleeves. Her make up looked on point which included intense kohl eyes and pink lips. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening. The actress certainly made several heads turn as she literally nailed her Cannes look. Her pictures are going insanely viral on internet and fans are absolutely loving it. Watch video.Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Most Powerful Black Look is Here And Don't Miss That 'Tiger Faced' Diamond Choker - See Pics