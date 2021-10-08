Next Generation speakers launched by AIWA : Japanese premium electronic brand AIWA just launched it’s new range of Hi-Fi speakers in India. The range includes MI-X series and SB-X series. The company says that these new devices will be a great device for all the music lovers out there as it has an enhanced sound quality with a longer battery life. The company has launched a total of 6 portable devices with a price range of Rs.17,990 to Rs.59,990. Watch this video to get a detailed insight on the price and features of these newly launched products.Also Read - Microsoft Windows 11 Has Finally Arrived, Here's How You Can Get It | Watch Video