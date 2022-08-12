Ajwain Water Benefits: Ajwain also known as Bishop’s seed or Carrom seeds, is used in many Indian dishes to enhance the taste. But did you know that this spice is capable of treating various health problems too? Yes. You heard that right. Ajwain is loaded with proteins, fats, carbohydrates and fiber. Consuming ajwain on empty stomach is considered great for health. Drinking ajwain water everyday in the morning, can not only treat your gut problems but can also promote weight loss and the list of the health benefits of ajwain water goes on. So, today, in this video we have mentioned top 5 health benefits of drinking ajwain water everyday. Watch video.Also Read - Parwal Health Benefits: Pointed Gourd/ Parwal Can Purify Your Blood, Top 5 Health Benefits Of Eating The Nutritious Veggie - Watch