Akash Ambani’s Car Collection:
India’s leading business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the board of Reliance Jio and has handed over the reins to elder son Akash Ambani who has been at the helm of Jio, Reliance Industry’s telecom arm and India’s leading mobile network operator. Akash Ambani is an avid car collector. He has been spotted several times riding his luxurious cars. In this video let’s take a look at Akash Ambani’s luxurious car collection.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Resigns as Reliance Jio Director, Akash Ambani Named Chairman Also Read - IPL 2022: Akash Ambani's Reaction After Rohit Sharma's Controversial Dismissal During MI vs KKR Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Says Venues For IPL 2022 May Be Confirmed In a Week Or Two