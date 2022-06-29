India’s leading business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced his resignation from the board of Reliance Jio and has handed over the reins to elder son Akash Ambani who has been at the helm of Jio, Reliance Industry’s telecom arm and India’s leading mobile network operator. Akash Ambani is an avid car collector. He has been spotted several times riding his luxurious cars. In this video let’s take a look at Akash Ambani’s luxurious car collection.