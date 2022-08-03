Akshay Kumar Fitness Video:
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is a fitness idol for many. He believes that staying fit naturally is the best in the long run. He eats dinner before 6:30pm, consumes very less salt and sugar, meditates every day for at least half an hour and workouts regularly. In this video we have shared Bollywood's Superstar Akshay Kumar's fitness routine and secrets that he swears by.