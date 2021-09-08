Akshay Kumar’s Mother Passes Away: This morning started with great sadness. Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is no more with us. Akshay himself took to Twitter to confirm the news and wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.” RIP Aruna Bhatiya Ji.Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Mother Dies: Rohit Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Others Attend Aruna Bhatia’s Last Rites