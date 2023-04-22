Home

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: How To Buy Digital Gold? Know In The Video | Watch

This year Akshaya Tritiya is on April 22. This Akshaya Tritiya you can buy gold online rather than in investing in physical form. Watch video to know how to invest in gold online.

How To Buy Digital Gold? Akshaya Tritiya is round the corner. On this auspicious day, many Indians believe that buying gold will bring them luck and prosperity. This year Akshaya Tritiya is on April 22. From jewellery to gold coins, people plan to invest their money in buying gold thinking about its high resale value. There are various ways to invest in gold. People can do physically or online too. You can buy gold online thought many online payment apps. In this video, know how to buy gold online