Man Turns Aladdin With Real Flying Carpet In Dubai : What if your favorite cartoon comes to alive? Then yes you have landed in the right place. All you Aladdin fans this one is for you. The video was uploaded by Youtuber RhyzOrDie. This man managed to get Aladdin magical flying carpet. This video was made in Dubai. In this video a man transformed himself to Aladdin. In this video a boy is dressed in white and gold outfit. He is floating on his carpet in the streets of dubai. People who are looking at him are puzzled. This video is 2 min 54seconds long and has gathered over 95,000 views.Also Read - Brutal Mass Firing: This CEO Terminated Over 900 Employees in US & India On a Zoom Call | Watch