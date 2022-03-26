Android App Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools Is Stealing Your Facebook Passwords- The malicious app is called “Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools” and has been installed in about 100,000 from the Google Play Store. It sneakily steals the Facebook credentials of a user. The app that goes by the name ‘Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools’ is no longer available for download. A Google spokesperson informed Bleeping Computer that the so-called malicious app has been delisted from the Play Store. For more details watch the video.Also Read - Elon Musk Likely to Become World's First Trillionaire in 2024: Report