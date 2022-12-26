Alert! Driving License Will Now be Processed Within 10 Days, Haryana Government Sets Time Limit – Watch Video

The state government has notified the time limit for 37 services to be provided to the citizens by the Transport Department under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

The Haryana Government has notified the fixed time limit for 37 services to be provided by the Transport Department to the people under the Right to Services Act, 2014. Under these services, users may quickly obtain a driver’s license or car registration. This also serves to reduce long lines and crowding in the department offices, as well as the need for multiple visits for different processes. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the learner’s permit for (non-transport vehicles) would have to be made within seven days, while the issuance of a permanent driving license, duplicate driving license, and license renewal would have to be ensured within ten days. Watch video for more details

Written By: Piyush Kumar