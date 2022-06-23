Tips to save from online banking fraud:
Thanks to technological advancement, gone are the days when we had to line up for hours in a bank to complete a banking transaction. Digital banking has made everything simple and convenient, from online shopping to making payments by just scanning. Although, it has also increased the risk of online banking fraud. Therefore, it is critical that we understand ways to protect ourselves from online frauds. In this video, we have shared some tips that can help save from online banking fraud.