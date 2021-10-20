Twindemic : We have already been dealing with Coronavirus since last two years and now we have an another thing to worry about i.e. Twindemic. A portmanteau of “twin” and “pandemic” Twindemic is the possibility of a severe flu season that may happen amid increasing number of Coronavirus. The symptoms of Twindemic are similar to covid 19 including high fever, cough headache and fatigue and acoording to experts, children and older people are at a much higher risk. In this video we will give you a proper detailed explanation on Twindemic and how it can affect people. Watch video.Also Read - 1 Glass of Orange Juice Everyday Can Fight Inflammation, Oxidative Stress in Adults: Study