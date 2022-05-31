Worlds youngest self-made billionaire: Alexandr Wang, 25 years old has been named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. The next-youngest is Pedro Franceschi, the 25-year-old Brazilian cofounder of credit card company Brex. Wang’s six-year-old San Francisco–based company, Scale AI, got a $325 million funding round last year valued Scale, which generates an estimated $100 million in revenue, at $7.3 billion. Alexandr Wang’s estimated 15 per cent stake is worth $1 billion, making him the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Watch video to know all about his journey of becoming a billionaire.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Pet Dogs Heartbroken After His Death, Refuse to Eat Food | Watch