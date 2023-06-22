Top Trending Videos

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Fun Interaction With Paps – Watch Video

The paps praised Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's teaser. The cute B-Town couple posed for the paps too. 

Published: June 22, 2023 11:17 AM IST

By Video Desk

Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the airport. The adorable duo had a fun interaction with paps. The paps praised Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’s teaser. The cute B-Town couple posed for the paps too.

