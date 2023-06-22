By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Fun Interaction With Paps – Watch Video
The paps praised Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's teaser. The cute B-Town couple posed for the paps too.
Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the airport. The adorable duo had a fun interaction with paps. The paps praised Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’s teaser. The cute B-Town couple posed for the paps too.