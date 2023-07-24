Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Twin In Black, Ranveer Aka Rocky Flaunts His Pink Slippers, Is He Following The Barbie Trend?

Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Twin In Black, Ranveer Aka Rocky Flaunts His Pink Slippers, Is He Following The Barbie Trend?

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors were all smiles as as they posed for the paps. They twinned in black. Ranveer Singh was seen following the barbie trend as he wore pink slippers. Watch video.

Published: July 24, 2023 11:24 AM IST

By Video Desk

Alia and Ranveer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were snapped at Airport today. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors were all smiles as as they posed for the paps. The duo appeared in stylish avatars, and the netizens loved their twinning in black. Ranveer Singh was seen following the barbie trend as he wore pink slippers. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.