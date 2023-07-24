Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Twin In Black, Ranveer Aka Rocky Flaunts His Pink Slippers, Is He Following The Barbie Trend?
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors were all smiles as as they posed for the paps. They twinned in black. Ranveer Singh was seen following the barbie trend as he wore pink slippers. Watch video.
Alia and Ranveer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were snapped at Airport today. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors were all smiles as as they posed for the paps. The duo appeared in stylish avatars, and the netizens loved their twinning in black. Ranveer Singh was seen following the barbie trend as he wore pink slippers. Watch video.
