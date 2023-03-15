Home

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Raazi Actress Turns 30, Checkout Her Cutest No Make Up Looks | Watch Video

On Alia's 30th birthday, let's take a look at Alia Bhatt's no make up looks wherein her enchanting beauty will take your breath away, Watch video.

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Bollywood’s one of the most versatile actresses Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today. This is Alia’s first birthday after marriage. The Raazi actress started off her Bollywood journey from the 2012 film student of the year and has been wooing our hearts over and over again with her wonderful performances on screen and her never-ending charm. On Alia’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look at Alia Bhatt’s no make up looks wherein her enchanting beauty will take your breath away, Watch video.