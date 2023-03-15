Home

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor Plans An Adorable Surprise Plan For Wifey Alia, All Deets Inside | Watch Video

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress, is set to celebrate her 30th birthday, and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, has planned a special surprise for her. As devoted parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor, the couple’s lives have been filled with joy and happiness since her birth. Ranbir has arranged a unique custom cake for his wife, bearing the message “Raha’s Mom,” which showcases their dedication to their daughter’s well-being. The couple is currently in London to celebrate Alia’s special day, away from their little bundle of joy. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about Alia’s private birthday party and see the couple’s love story continue to blossom.